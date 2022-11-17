Boys basketball teams in the Central Missouri Activities Conference are set to begin the 2022-23 season,which means a fresh start for each program. Some teams are hoping to improve after last season, and several teams will contend to prevent Hickman from winning its third straight conference title.
Hickman
The two-time defending CMAC champs will look for a three-peat this year with sophomore Brock Camp and junior Langston Stroupe leading the charge for the Kewpies. Junior Isaiah Bonaparte will be Hickman's primary ball handler after an impressive sophomore campaign, highlighted by an 18-point performance in Hickman's victory against Rock Bridge on Feb. 15.
Junior James Townsend is expected to be the sharpshooter for Hickman, and R'Shaun Nichols and Rodney McNeil will look to expand their roles for the Kewpies this season.
Hickman finished its 2021-2022 season with a 16-12 record, falling to Blue Springs in the Class 6 District 7 championship game.
The Kewpies begin their season against Blue Springs South at 7 p.m. Monday.
Rock Bridge
The Bruins will aim to take the next step and compete for a conference title after placing in a three-way tie for second place with Halias and Jefferson City last season.
Senior Kanyon Hummel will look to make strides in his final season and control the paint on both sides of the floor for Rock Bridge.
After an impressive junior campaign, guard Brady Bowers will be the main shooter for the Bruins. Bowers scored 24 points in Rock Bridge's 73-65 victory over Union on Jan. 14.
Sophomore Reese Minnix and junior Sam Kaiser are also expected to play key roles for the Bruins. Kaiser was also the starting quarterback for Rock Bridge's football team this fall.
Rock Bridge starts its season at home against Kirksville at 7 p.m. Nov 28.
Battle
Last year was a learning curve for Battle, and the Spartans are ready to bounce back and make some noise in conference play this season.
The Spartans finished last season 10-15 and lost to Blue Springs in the Class 6 District 7 quarterfinal.
Sophomore guard Vernell Holt Jr. is poised for a big year as the Spartans starting point guard after winning the spot back in Dec. 2021.
Senior forward Ethan Wiley will also be an important name for Battle. Wiley made big strides last season, and had several key performances including a 16-point game in the Spartans loss to Tolton on Jan. 19.
Junior Tate McCubbin and seniors Justin Goolsby and Tayveon Patrick will also play key roles for Battle as it looks to compete for a conference title.
Battle begins the 2022-23 season against Blue Springs at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Battle.
Helias
After losing Desmond White and Malcolm Davis, the Crusaders will need to find different answers if they intend to have another strong season. Helias went all the way to the MSHSAA Class 5 championship game last campaign, falling to Webster Groves 72-53.
Helias returns multiple players from last year's team including Senior Henry Neuenswander who will be expected to lead the Crusaders this season .
The Crusaders will rely on Jacob Rembecki to be the sharp shooter this season, and senior Trey Bexton and junior Jaden Rothweiler are expected to be hidden gems for Helias.
Helias begins its season at home against Bolivar at 7 p.m. Dec. 6.
Jefferson City
The Jays will have a mix of both young and experienced players this season. Seniors Steven Samuels and Cole Heller will look to lead Jefferson City to a conference championship in their final season.
Jefferson City lost to crosstown rival Helias in the Class 5 District 7 championship game last year.
Sophomore Jordan Martin will be the Jays go-to guy in the paint, while senior Tripp Maassen will be expected to be Jefferson City's most consistent shooter.
The Jays get their first chance to compete for a CMAC title and make another run in the playoffs when it starts the 2022-23 season on the road against conference foe Smith-Cotton at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Capital City
The Cavaliers are expected to make some noise this season with the return of senior John Hightower and junior Nehemiah Hamilton.
Capital City will also lean on senior guard Colby Gates, freshman Abel Kesete and sophomore Brooks Horton for steady production.
After losing to cross-town rival Jefferson City in the opening round of the district playoffs last season, the Cavaliers will look to take the next step and compete for a CMAC title, and make a run in the playoffs this year.
Smith-Cotton
After a disappointing season a year ago, the Tigers will look for a fresh start with Ben Lyles as the new head coach.
Smith-Cotton finished with a 1-24 record last season, and were quickly bounced from the Class 6 District 7 playoffs, falling to Blue Springs 80-21 in the quarterfinals.
The Tigers will look to build around senior guard James Bennett to have a turnaround season and be competitive in the conference. Juniors Jashawn Bennett and Paul Gladush will also be important pieces in the Tigers' rebuild.
Smith-Cotton starts the season at home against Jefferson City at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.