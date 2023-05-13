Playing golf when healthy is hard. Playing golf with a torn labrum is harder.
Hickman boys golfer Blake Sykes tried to play through a labrum tear his junior season in 2022. But he just wasn't the player that qualified for the state tournament the year before.
"His putting was terrible," Sykes' step-father Dale Sykes said. "He had no feel for distance, and his short game like chipping and his wedges, ... he was basically hitting a golf ball with his left hand."
Having no feel is something that Sykes became uncomfortably familiar with throughout a junior season that saw him miss qualifying for the state tournament.
"When I played golf when I hit the ground, my whole arm would go numb and just tingly, and I couldn't feel it until like the next shot," Sykes explained. "Then when I get up there and hit the next shot I could feel it again. And then I'd hit another shot and it'd just go all numb and tingly."
Eventually, Sykes' mother, Tara, who is a nurse practitioner, did an at-home strength test with her son. The results revealed his shoulder was alarmingly weak and that Sykes needed to visit a doctor immediately.
At the visit Sykes learned that his labrum was torn, and the injury had been worsening over the years.
A shoulder injury in football in middle school, which forced him to quit the gridiron, was the beginning. Then during his sophomore year while playing pickup basketball at church, Sykes went up for a rebound and collided with an opponent, reaggravating the injury.
That injury while playing basketball at church was what hindered his golf game his junior year. It also forced him to quit playing basketball for Hickman, which Sykes called one of the most difficult decisions of his life.
"Growing up I never wanted to be a golfer," Sykes explained. "I always wanted to play basketball. It was my passion."
At the recommendation of his doctor, Sykes scheduled a surgery to repair his labrum tear in August 2022.
"(Rehab) was a struggle because golf's got me through a lot," Sykes said. "It's always been a go to when I've had a problem in life."
It wasn't until January that Sykes was cleared to begin golf activities again. First it was chipping and putting, then eventually full swings.
"I didn't forget how it felt, but at the same time, it's like I didn't hit a golf ball for like six months," Sykes said. "It was like, dang this feels so good."
In the cold Columbia winter, Sykes had the benefit of a golf simulator at home that allowed him to work out the kinks in a rusty swing before Hickman's golf season started. Around the same time, Sykes accomplished his goal of playing collegiate golf when he signed with Columbia College in March.
Things were finally going Sykes' way again, but there was still more to come. At the very first tournament of the season, The Columbia Classic, held at Sykes' home course Columbia Country Club, Sykes shot a 1-under 70 with six birdies to take medalist honors.
"I can't even describe it. I mean, it just gave me chill bumps and frickin' made me tear up," Dale Sykes said about his step-son's win. "And shoot, it's just kind of one of those things, you know, words don't really do it."
Rock Bridge senior Devin Reichard is one of Sykes' best friends, and he's also noticed the difference in Sykes' game this year. But his biggest takeaway isn't Sykes' healthier swing, it's an improved short game.
"I kind of got a chance to see the difference in his chipping," Reichard said. "I remember being surprised at how comfortable he was around the greens, and he was chipping it to three and four feet with no problem."
Reichard attributed the improvement to the time during Sykes rehab process when he couldn't make a full swing and was forced to focus on his short game.
Last Monday, Sykes' journey back from injury came full circle with a seventh-place finish at the MSHSAA Class 5 District 2 tournament that punched his ticket back to the state tournament.
He'll get one final chance for a cherry on top of his comeback season May 15-16 when he plays in the MSHSAA Class 5 tournament at Silo Ridge Country Club in Bolivar.
When asked if Sykes believes he can win the state championship, he kept his answer simple, "Absolutely."