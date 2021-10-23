The mercy rule had was enforced in the Hickman boys soccer match Saturday afternoon, with the Kewpies cruising past Poplar Bluff in a 9-1 win. If the score wasn't enough evidence for the Kewpies strong play , the fact Hickman outshot the Mules 25-5 should be enough to know the match wasn't close.
Luke Telle, Lake Gott, Aiden Larsen (2), Rodrike Hakizimana, Leif Kammer, Cash Schopflin, Xander Scott (PK) and Solo Wanonyi were the Kewpies who scored in the match, flexing the team's offensive depth.
"It's one of the most important and best things about our team," Gott said. "If one of us doesn't have a great game, there's always someone behind us who is ready and can step up. It will come into play especially when the other team has really good players. We're just a really deep team."
Hickman coach Willem Ross also was pleased with his team's effort throughout the match.
"Depth definitely helps," Ross said. "It helps to be able to utilize a lot of people. Our plan is to win districts, and with games like today guys get the opportunity to prepare and get experience."
With the District 6, Class 4 tournament starting Oct. 30th, matches like the one against Poplar Bluff can be the perfect time for players to get more on-field experience and to be prepared for any situation.
"You never know when your number is going to get called," Willem said. "That's when the experience factor comes into play. It's important when it comes to a win or go home game, especially later in the year. Someone gets injured or a red card, we need the next guy up to be ready."