No. 1 Hickman's first-round matchup in the Class 4 District 6 playoffs against No. 8 Helias got off to a frustrating start . However, Hickman lived up to its top-seed billing to secure a 4-1 win.
Earlier in the season, Hickman had dominated the Crusaders 6-0, showcasing an offensive prowess that has been commonplace for the Kewpies all season.
For a majority of the first half Saturday, the Kewpies dominated the attack, outshooting the Crusaders 18-0, but struggled to find the net. Helias' game plan was clear: frustrate the Hickman offense, focus entirely on defense and cause chaos in its own box.
"They (Helias) had a game plan that makes sense," Hickman coach Willem Ross said. "Our frustration was, we had to make adjustments quicker, and I felt like we weren't being creative enough. We had to continue attacking."
The Crusaders' strategy, while frustrating, was not without fault. The Kewpies got three penalties , the price Helias had to pay for Hickman's constant presence in the box. Hickman found its breakthrough in the 38th minute when junior Leif Kammer converted the team's second penalty.
"If I'm one of their players, I'd probably feel deflated after that first goal goes in," Ross said. "You start to lose that energy to mentally stay in it."
Once the lead was established, it was only a matter of time before the Kewpies pulled away with the game. Senior Ilhan Dervisevic put Hickman up by two in the second half with another goal off of a penalty in the 44th minute. Senior Mohamed Lehmedi, who had failed to convert the team's first penalty , got redemption and scored in the 47th minute. Kammer got his second of the game three minutes later to make it 4-0 for Hickman.
"They played with seven back, so we knew we eventually had to get one in," Kammer said. "After that they would be disjointed and take the pressure off us to score."
Kammer's regular-season scoring ability carried over into the playoffs. His season total stands at 24.
Hickman's offense continues to be an asset on the defensive end , as the Kewpies outshot the Crusaders 23-3. Even when opposing offenses manage to put together a drive, Hickman stays confident in the talent it has in its backfield.
"Our biggest goal is to not concede goals," Lehmedi said. "With our defense, we never have to worry about that. Kymani (Scott) is amazing. I've never seen no one beat him this season."
Hickman conceded a goal in the 76th minute, but it was a too little too late for Helias.
Next up for Hickman is a matchup against crosstown rival Rock Bridge in the semis.
"I know I won't be able to concentrate in class on Monday," Lehmedi said. "If my teachers are talking to me, I won't be able to focus. ... I'm really excited and confident we'll get the job done."