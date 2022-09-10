Hickman boys soccer defeated Parkway Central 4-1 in the championship game of the Hannibal Soccer Tournament on Saturday.
Hickman topped Saxony Lutheran 3-0 in the semifinal before its matchup with Parkway Central.
The Kewpies return to the pitch at Smith-Cotton at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Rock Bridge girls tennis topped Edwardsville 5-4 in the Columbia Duals at Bethel Park.
Rock Bridge will host Smith-Cotton at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
On Saturday, the Bruins boys and girls cross country teams each finished in the top five in the Mason Cross Country Invitational in Cincinnati.
The boys team finished second with a score of 83. Bruins junior Andrew Hauser finished second with a 15:55.3 5K time, and senior Ian Kemey placed fourth with a time of 16:02.5.
The girls team finished fourth, recording a score of 171. Rock Bridge senior Carolyn Ford placed sixth with a 19:04.2 5K time, while Bruins freshman Mae Walker finished seventh with a time of 19:20.3.
Both the boys and girls teams will compete in the Gans Creek Invitational on Sept. 24.
