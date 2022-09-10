Hickman boys soccer defeated Parkway Central 4-1 in the championship game of the Hannibal Soccer Tournament on Saturday.

Hickman topped Saxony Lutheran 3-0 in the semifinal before its matchup with Parkway Central.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, fall 2022 Studying cross-platform editing and producing Reach me at jrtbpv@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Student editor. Email: cnb3zm@umsystem.edu. Twitter: chris_blake14

Recommended for you