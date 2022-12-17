Hickman boys wrestling placed fifth out of 25 schools at the Lee’s Summit Holiday Tournament on Saturday in Lee’s Summit.

The Kewpies had two wrestlers finish first in their individual weight classes. Andrew Wiesner took home the title in the 106-pound class, and Hank Benter won the 113-pound title.

