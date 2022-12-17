Hickman boys wrestling placed fifth out of 25 schools at the Lee’s Summit Holiday Tournament on Saturday in Lee’s Summit.
The Kewpies had two wrestlers finish first in their individual weight classes. Andrew Wiesner took home the title in the 106-pound class, and Hank Benter won the 113-pound title.
Cole Harrell took second in the 175-pound class, and Jacob Huggans placed third in the 120-pound class.
Hayden Benter and Luke Waldron both placed fifth in the 132-pound and 190-pound classes, respectively.
The Kewpies next compete in the Carthage Duals at 10 a.m. Dec. 28.
Trailblazers finish fourth in Sedalia
Tolton wrestling finished fourth out of 43 teams in the Battle of the Katy Trail in Sedalia.
The Trailblazers were in seventh after Day 1, with nine of their 12 wrestlers competing in championship brackets Saturday, and finished just three points out of third place.
Christopher Ankenman finished first in the 120-pound weight class, defeating Centralia’s Weston Ward, and Frank Hazelrigg took first in the 165-pound class.
Frank Ruether took fifth place in the 126-pound class, and in the 144-pound class, Justus Martin took fourth.
Tolton next competes in the Butler Wrestling Invitational at 9 a.m. Jan. 7 in Butler.
Bruins’ McCallister wins 144-pound title
Rock Bridge boys wrestling competed in Day 2 of the KC Stampede in Kansas City and Carter McCallister won the 144-pound weight class, defeating Liberty’s Gavin Linsman in a 7-5 decision.
The Bruins next face Smith-Cotton at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Rock Bridge.
Local schools compete in invitational
Hickman, Rock Bridge and Battle girls swim and dive teams competed at the Blue MO Invitational in Blue Springs.
Hickman finished eighth as a team, while Battle and Rock Bridge placed 11th and 12th, respectively.
Battle’s Macey Hansen won the 100-yard freestyle. She also finished first in the 500 freestyle.
Hickman’s team of Sarah Weber, Mari Smale-Murillo, Emma Grus and Ellie Eastman placed fourth in the 200 relay. Rock Bridge’s team of Audrey Dusenberg, Amelie Crane, Claire Sergent and Aditi Yerrapu took 11th.
Dusenberg also finished 10th in the 100 backstroke, and Weber placed 9th in the 200 IM.
Hickman’s Savannah Alten placed 7th in the 1-meter dive.
Spartans compete in Eldon
Battle girls wrestling finished 23rd out of 24 teams in the Eldon Lady Mustangs Christmas Clash.
Natalie Shea was the best individual performer for the Spartans, placing fifth in the 105-pound weight class.
Battle next competes in the Wonder Woman Tournament on Dec. 29 at Battle.
Kewpies beat Hornets
Ashtyn Klusmeyer scored 29 points for Hickman girls basketball as the Kewpies cruised to a 66-43 win over Chillicothe in .
Hickman next faces Fatima in the Jefferson Bank Classic at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 28 in Jefferson City.
Spartans win titleBattle girls basketball trounced Rockwood Summit 64-27 in the Fort Zumwalt North Tournament final Friday. With the win, the Spartans improved to 7-1.
“Really happy with our energy and execution this week. We have grown so much over the course of the last week,” Battle coach Dustyn Yung said. “Excited to bring a first-place trophy home to our Battle community. We have to continue to remain focused, play for our teammates and stay the course.”
The Spartans will next take the court against Ballard (Iowa) in the Twelve Courts of Christmas Tournament. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. at Hy-Vee Arena in Kansas City.