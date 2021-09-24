Murphy's Law states, "Anything that can go wrong, will go wrong." That aptly describes Friday's game between Hickman and Smith-Cotton. It was a sloppy game filled with more turnovers than completed passes.
The only scores came in the first half as the Kewpies went into halftime with a 16-6 lead, which ended up as the final score. Hickman managed to win while not scoring a single point on offense, which coach Cedric Alvis knows can't continue.
"We gotta score points. We gotta get out of our own way," Alvis said. "At the end of the day, we gotta execute. We gotta find something we can do on the offensive side consistently."
Hickman's (2-3) most reliable option on offense so far this season has been running back Deon Weston. Coming into tonight, he had rushed for over 100 yards in three straight games, but failed to meet that mark tonight.
"We have to be able to take five yards," Alvis said. "Not everything is going to be a huge play. We gotta be able to live with 5-yard gains."
The one silver lining in the matchup was that Hickman's defense held Smith-Cotton (1-4) to six points and recovered four fumbles. The Kewpies recovered a blocked punt in the end zone and returned one fumble recovery 61 yards for a touchdown.
"I'm extremely proud," Alvis said. "Those guys played their butts off all night long creating big plays."
The Tigers' lone score came off a turnover, as a botched punt attemptled to them getting the ball on the Kewpies' 12-yard line.
Perhaps the biggest standout of the game was the poor officiating. There were multiple scenarios where calls were ruled one way on the field, changed and then changed again after lengthy discussions. There were also situations where penalties were called but no yardage was enforced. Overall, the inconsistent officiating throughout the game did not allow either team to get into rhythm.
"We just got to battle through it," Alvis said. "At the end of the day, adversity is gonna happen, it's sports. We gotta stay together."
Although ugly, a win is a win. The Kewpies got to send their crowd home happy in their homecoming game and get a chance to digest what went wrong before next week.
"To see some of our boys walk around with their heads down as if they lost," Alvis said. "It is not because they aren't excited but understanding they didn't play as well as they should've. It is a huge step in the right direction — the kids are understanding that we can play better and we just gotta focus."