No. 4 Hickman girls basketball came up short against fifth seed Blue Springs in the MSHSAA Class 6 District 7 tournament quarterfinals, losing 52-47 on Thursday.
Throughout the first quarter both teams appeared to be evenly matched. Blue Springs held a narrow 13-11 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter brought more back and forth with neither team able to pull away. The Kewpies tied things up at 20-20 going into the half. Guard Ella Rogers led Hickman’s offense through the first half, scoring seven points.
The Kewpies came out firing at the start of the third quarter, gaining a 30-22 lead with 3:10 left in the quarter.
However, Hickman started to struggle at the beginning of the fourth as Blue Springs went on a 7-1 run to bring the game to a 34-34 tie. The Wildcats kept rolling on offense through most of the quarter, pulling ahead 48-45 with 1:13 left.The Kewpies, however, didn’t roll over and continued to battle, cutting the Wildcats lead to one with less than a minute left in the game. Hickman was left with no other option but fouling in the final moments and the Wildcats sunk their shots, bringing home the victory.
“I love this team, it’s hard to have perspective right now because of the emotional state,” Hickman coach Morgan Scott said. “People could look at our record and say, ‘oh 19-7, same as last year‘, but we strengthened our schedule this year and I’ve always told the girls no single game will define us, win or loss...I’m just so proud of them. It’s a special group, they’re connected, they love each other. At the end of the day, if they came away with something positive I’ve done my job.”
The Kewpies end their season with a 19-7 record. With just two seniors graduating, Hickman should be a dominant force again next season.