ST. CHARLES — It was a sloppy night of football on both sides of the field as Francis Howell beat Hickman 45-0 in a game that featured dropped passes, interceptions, fumbles and a missed kick.
Ultimately, it was the Vikings (1-0) who capitalized the most on their opponent's mistakes, scoring off a pick six and a punt return.
Drops were a big problem for the Kewpies (0-1), who had two dropped passes intercepted and dropped a potential touchdown in the first quarter.
"You just got to be present," Hickman coach Cedric Alvis said. "At the end of the day, we got to focus. Anytime you have a physical mistake like that, it is just a lapse of focus, so we are going to make sure we know what our job is and execute."
Alvis mentioned earlier in the week that he wanted his team to show mental toughness through adversary, and he was proud of the way his team responded throughout the game.
"Defensively, we stayed into it, continued to force turnovers and get stops the entire game," Alvis said. "Offensively, we battled a little bit, we got down a little bit, but I think in the second half, we picked it up. We are a really young team and we are going to continue working on it."
Francis Howell's Jaylen Pearson returned a punt for a touchdown and added another on the ground. Teammate Dashon Hudson picked off two passes and returned one for a touchdown.
In the second half, the Kewpies held the Vikings to only one score and managed to move the chains more often than they had in the first half on offense.
When asked what he told his team at half, Alvis said, "If you don't block you don't play. It is as simple as that."
Going into the next week, the Kewpies will need to work on capitalizing on opportunities.
"We got to focus on the details, the small things." Alvis said "Let's look at the first half — we dropped a punt and gave up horrible field position. We gave up a punt return. In terms of offense and defense, we got to hold on to the ball and when we get the opportunities, make sure we finish."
The Kewpies will go on the road again next week, this time to Jefferson City for a game against Helias.
Francis Howell will play Fort Zumwalt North in another home game next Friday.