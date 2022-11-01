After Hickman’s 42-0 road loss to Rock Bridge on Friday night, the Kewpies’ season came to an end. The year didn’t go the way Hickman hoped it would with a 2-8 record, but a young team with many returning players should give the Kewpies hope for next season.
Hickman had only eight seniors on the roster this season. The Kewpies relied on underclassman to lead the way for their offense, including sophomores Brock Camp and and Carter Holliday, who was the starting quarterback for most of the season. Juniors Tionne Milo and Elijah Morton also made strides this season.
The Kewpies‘ youth showed in the beginning of the season, opening up with back-to-back shutout losses to North Kansas City and Helias. In Week 3, Hickman found a spark against Capital City — Holliday threw four touchdown passes, including three to senior receiver Cole Harrell. However, the Kewpies’ defense couldn’t stop the Cavaliers’ run game, and ended up with a 35-26 loss.
Hickman’s tough start to the season continued as it didn’t have an answer for Battle’s offense. The Kewpies struggled against the Spartans’ run game, and the offense couldn’t keep up in a 47-29 loss.
However, Hickman responded with a win over Smith-Cotton the following week. The Kewpies controlled the game early and never gave up the lead.
Unfortunately for the Kewpies, they were unable to build off that momentum as they suffered three straight blowout losses due to slow starts against longtime rival Jefferson City and nonconference foe Grain Valley. Hickman also couldn’t get anything going in its first meeting with Rock Bridge in the Providence Bowl. The Kewpies’ defense held their own for most of the first half, but offensive struggles and fatigue eventually led to a 49-0 loss to the Bruins.
Despite the losses, Hickman ended the regular season on a high note with a thrilling 22-20 road victory over Belleville West. Junior Lucas Murray, who replaced an injured Holliday at quarterback led the Kewpies to a comeback win after they trailed 14-0 at halftime. Senior running back Tarez Connor tied the game with a 29-yard rushing touchdown with three minutes to go, and Murray connected with Harrell for the two-point conversion, which sealed a win for Hickman.
That took the Kewps to Friday night, when the seventh-seeded Kewpies lost in the first round of the MSHSAA Class 6 District 2 quarterfinals against second-seeded Rock Bridge — a rematch. Much like the first meeting, however, Hickman’s defense kept the Bruins within distance for a majority of the first half but turnovers, fatigue and too many mistakes on both sides of the ball ended Hickman’s season with a 42-0 loss.
Hickman coach Cedric Alvis expects his young team to be more disciplined if they want to see improvement next season.
“We had one week of practice all year where everyone showed up to every single practice,” Alvis said after the Kewpies’ loss to the Bruins. “If we want to do better during the season, then we have to do better in the offseason.”