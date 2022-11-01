Jacob Trachsel lays on the ground (copy)

Hickman senior Jacob Trachsel lays on the ground after being tackled by Rock Bridge senior Jake Hawkins on Friday at Rock Bridge in Columbia. The Kewpies lost 42-0, ending their season.

 Owen Ziliak/Missourian

After Hickman’s 42-0 road loss to Rock Bridge on Friday night, the Kewpies’ season came to an end. The year didn’t go the way Hickman hoped it would with a 2-8 record, but a young team with many returning players should give the Kewpies hope for next season.

Hickman had only eight seniors on the roster this season. The Kewpies relied on underclassman to lead the way for their offense, including sophomores Brock Camp and and Carter Holliday, who was the starting quarterback for most of the season. Juniors Tionne Milo and Elijah Morton also made strides this season.

