For any Hickman fan watching the game, Friday night was a familiar sight.
The Kewpies gave up 284 rushing yards and were dominated at the line of scrimmage almost all game in a 35-3 loss to Raymore-Peculiar.
"They were just physical and fast," Hickman coach Cedric Alvis said. "You can't win if you can't stop the run."
After his promising appearance last week, freshman quarterback Carter Holliday got the starting nod for Hickman (2-5), but after putting up 31 points last week the offense only managed a mere field goal.
"They defend the ball really well," Alvis said.
The Kewpies' offensive production has been bad almost all year but even worse in recent weeks. In two of their past three games they have failed to score an offensive touchdown. They hoped that Holliday would be able to complement what has been a steady running game led by senior Deon Weston, who had 95 yards Friday, but the offense fell back down to Earth after a good first half last week.
Another concerning trend has been Hickman's constant problems on special teams. The Kewpies have had multiple extra points blocked, at one point had one blocked in three straight games and have been plagued by bad snaps on punts giving the opponents good field position.
A failed punt snap against Ray-Pec resulted in a quick touchdown, the second straight week that's happened to Hickman.
"We have to do a better job of snapping the football," Alvis said.
Ray-Pec (5-2) won both lines of scrimmage, and as the old saying goes "the game is won in the trenches." The Kewpies have a lot to work on with not a lot of time left in the season. They face Rock Bridge at home next week in what should be another tough test.