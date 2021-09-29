In a matchup with a tough pitcher, Hickman softball dropped a back-and-forth game to Helias 6-3.
Mallorey Rogers led the Lady Crusaders from the circle, allowing three runs — two earned — over seven innings.
Rogers has had her share of dominant performances this season, but the Kewpies made her work, tallying seven hits and three walks off the senior.
“She was impressive,” Helias coach Kelly Fick said. “At times (she) maybe didn’t have her best stuff, but like we talked about with the (team), each pitch somebody wins it, and we’re trying to take it one pitch at a time. And she made some big pitches when she had to.”
After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the third, the Kewpies responded with two runs in the bottom frame. Beily Weber led off the inning with a double. Two batters later, Vera Grant singled to give the Kewpies runners at the corners with one out. Elise Kendrick then hit a ground ball to third base, but a throwing error advanced all runners safely and gave Hickman its first run of the game. Two batters after Kendrick, Darian Butner drove in the second run of the inning on a fielder’s choice, and the Kewpies led 2-1.
Hickman’s lead wouldn’t hold though. The Lady Crusaders took back the advantage in the top of the fifth. After a leadoff triple and consecutive hit batters loaded the bases for Helias with no outs, a deep sacrifice fly to center field and a groundout to shortstop put it ahead 3-2.
Hickman’s third hitter, Lucy Hurtado, was intentionally walked twice. The second instance came on a 3-0 count with two outs and the bases empty in the fifth inning. Helias was clinging to a one-run lead.
“We just didn’t want to run the chance of her potentially running one out of the yard, because she’s a good hitter and she has that capability,” Fick said.
After the first two batters of the seventh inning were retired, the Lady Crusaders rallied, scoring three runs on three hits and a walk to expand their lead to four runs.
Helias’ insurance runs would come in handy, as the first two Hickman batters reached in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Kewpies’ comeback ultimately fell short. Butner’s single scored one run and brought the tying run to the plate, but Rogers’ 13th and final strikeout ended the rally — and the game.
“Kudos to Helias,” Hickman coach Courtney Haskell said. … “They just came up with the timely hits. … Sometimes you just get beat.”