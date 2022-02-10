Following the announcement of the offensive coaching staff Wednesday, Hickman football announced its 2022 defensive staff Thursday. There were no staff departures following the 2021 season, but a familiar face is coming back for 2022.
Coach Cedric Alvis will call defensive plays, while Tucker Johnsen assists as a defensive analyst.
The Kewpies will have two defensive line coaches this season — Taylor Kliethermes and Marvin Williams. Williams took last season off, and Alvis expressed his gratitude of having him back on staff.
Of positional coaches, Jeff Edwards has the safeties, Lionel Smith has the linebackers and Chris Porter has the cornerbacks as well as being the special teams coordinator.
The Kewpies went 3-7 last season, allowing close to 33 points a game. Hickman opens with a clean slate Aug. 26 at home against North Kansas City.