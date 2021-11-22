Being a new coach is never easy, especially when you are having to battle COVID-19 protocols while having limited access to your team. Morgan Scott is going into her second season as the coach of Hickman girls basketball team and can already see improvements throughout the preseason.
"Having a preseason where we are allowed to work with the girls and instruct them really helps put us ahead of the game where we were last year," Scott said.
The Kewpies will be able to rely on veteran leadership to help them early as the younger players round into form. Hickman will have five seniors on its squad, trusting them to provide mentorship to the younger players.
"They bring great leadership, they want to be here," Scott said. "They are great for our freshmen. They just bring it every day, and you can't ask for much more than that."
The bond the team has formed throughout the preseason has really impressed Scott so far as they prepare for the regular season.
"I think our No. 1 strength is our chemistry," Scott said. "These girls genuinely care about each other. They are wiling to get up and practice at 6 in the morning every day and they bring a great attitude."
The Kewpies are hoping they can make a leap in their second year under Scott. Last season had its challenges, as the team finished 7-16 and had two four-game losing streaks. Despite regular-season struggles, Hickman managed to beat Battle in the first round of the Class 6 District 8 Tournament before losing to Rock Bridge in the following game.
If Hickman wants to improve on last season's results, it needs to start on the offensive side of the ball. The Kewpies were held to under 40 points 11 times last season. Their main problem? Turnovers.
"I think the big thing is taking care of the ball," Scott said. "We were very turnover prone last year. I am hoping that the level of maturity will help with that alone but (I) have very much put emphasis with handling the ball under pressure."
The early results have been promising. In a jamboree hosted by the Kewpies on Nov. 13, they outscored their three opponents (Harrisburg, Camdenton and STEAM Academy), playing 12 minutes against each team. Hickman hopes these results will carry over into the regular season as it will host William Chrisman on Tuesday in the first game of the season.