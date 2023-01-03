Center Addie Shultz goes in for a rebound shot

Hickman center Addie Shultz works around a Capital City defender Tuesday in Columbia. The Kewpies won 57-20 and next face Tipton on Friday.

 Cleo Norman/Missourian

Hickman girls basketball earned a 57-20 win over Capital City in a Central Missouri Activities Conference matchup Tuesday.

The Kewpies (11-1) ran out to a 48-13 lead after three quarters to seal their 11th victory of the season.

