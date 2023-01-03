Hickman girls basketball earned a 57-20 win over Capital City in a Central Missouri Activities Conference matchup Tuesday.
The Kewpies (11-1) ran out to a 48-13 lead after three quarters to seal their 11th victory of the season.
Hickman next faces Tipton at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Hickman.
Boys and girls wrestling teams from Hickman, Rock Bridge and Battle competed in Clash of the Belt at Hickman.
Battle took home the title on the girls side, winning the competition for the second year in a row. Hickman were crowned winners for the boys competition.
The Hickman boys team next competes Steve Johnson Wrestling Tournament at 9 a.m. Jan. 14 in Jefferson City. The Kewpies girls side next wrestles in the Marshall Tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday in Marshall.
Rock Bridge and Battle's boys wrestling next competes in a triangular along with Helias at 6 p.m. Thursday at Rock Bridge. Battle's girls team will also compete in the triangular. The Bruins' girls team next wrestles in the Capital City Tournament at 3:30 p.m. Friday in Jefferson City.
Rock Bridge boys basketball began CMAC play with a 57-28 win over Capital City.
The Bruins (6-2, 1-0) got conference play started on the right foot and handed Capital City its second CMAC loss.
Rock Bridge next faces Columbia foe Hickman at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at Hickman.
Tolton girls basketball lost 48-20 on the road to Richland.
The Trailblazers (2-7) next face Rosati-Kain at 7 p.m. Monday in St. Louis.
