It was the first game of the season for Hickman’s girls basketball team, and the Kewpies got a dominant win beating William Chrisman 66-35.
Hickman was led in scoring by Ashtyn Klusmeyer with 24 points and Ella Rodgers with 19. The duo scored their points in two different ways. Klusmeyer made but all of one of her shots inside the arc, while Rodgers sunk three 3-pointers.
Hickman’s defense harassed William Chrisman all night, forcing turnovers and missed shots as it only managed to score 15 points in the first half.
The Kewpies had eight players who scored in a team effort on both sides of the ball. The one thing Hickman will need to improve on is not sending its opponents to the free-throw line as its aggressive form of defense let the Bears get to the line often.
The Kewpies will play their next game Nov. 30 in the Pepsi Cola Invitation tournament. In the first round, they will play Fort Zumwalt South. The winner will face either Troy Buchanan or St. Dominic.
Battle girls basketball wins on the road
Battle girls basketball won 55-47 on the road against Mexico.
The Spartans are back in action against Nixa at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in Nixa.