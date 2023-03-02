Fourth-seeded Hickman girls basketball came up short against fifth-seeded Blue Springs in the MSHSAA Class 6 District 7 quarterfinals, losing 52-47 on Thursday at Hickman.
Throughout the first quarter, both teams appeared to be evenly matched. Blue Springs led 13-11 at the end of the first.
The second quarter brought more back-and-forth action, with neither team able to pull away. The Kewpies tied things up at 20 going into the half.
Guard Ella Rogers led Hickman’s offense through the first half with seven points.
The Kewpies came out firing at the start of the third quarter, gaining a 30-22 lead with 3:10 left in the quarter.
However, Hickman started to struggle at the beginning of the fourth as Blue Springs went on a 7-1 run to tie the game at 34. The Wildcats kept rolling on offense through most of the quarter, pulling ahead 48-45 with 1:13 left. The Kewpies, however, didn’t roll over and continued to battle, cutting the Wildcats’ lead to one with less than a minute left in the game. Hickman was left with no other option but fouling in the final moments, and the Wildcats sunk their free throws to seal the win.
“I love this team. It’s hard to have perspective right now because of the emotional state,” Hickman coach Morgan Scott said. “People could look at our record and say, ‘Oh, 19-7, same as last year,’ but we strengthened our schedule this year, and I’ve always told the girls no single game will define us, win or loss. ... I’m just so proud of them. It’s a special group. They’re connected; they love each other. At the end of the day, if they came away with something positive, I’ve done my job.”
The Kewpies end their season with a 19-7 record. With just two seniors graduating, Hickman looks set to return an experienced roster for next season.