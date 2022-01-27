Entering Thursday, Hickman girls basketball was No. 8 in Class 6 with its crosstown rival, Rock Bridge, at No. 2.
Although the Bruins ran up a hefty lead going into halftime, the Kewpies came out of the locker room with an unmatched intensity in Rock Bridge’s 50-35 win.
Shoulder-to-shoulder Rock Bridge students crammed into their section, overflowing into corresponding public seating. Each student unique in their own attire from a baseball helmet to Pit Viper sunglasses responded in unison to any error committed by a Kewpie player.
Their pressure on the sideline amplified until the third quarter.
The Kewpies came out of halftime crashing the boards and closing out offensive shooters but the game plan wasn’t modified by coach Morgan Scott.
“You can only slow down Averi (Kroenke) so much, and they were making shots. And I think at some points, we were letting our defense dictate also how we were playing offensively and vice versa,” Scott said. “So in the second half, it was just all about having some more fight. And I think our girls were quicker to the floor and executed better offensively.”
Hickman mounted a 14-2 run, forcing an early timeout from the Bruins. Now only down 11 points going into the final quarter, Hickman was in striking distance of an upset.
The hard-fought third quarter didn’t continue into the fourth, as Hickman couldn’t find open shots.
A tightened Rock Bridge defense held Hickman to only two points halfway through the final quarter.
The defensive presence from senior Kyrah Brodie halted any chance of a consistent paint attack from Hickman’s Sophia Elfrink and frontcourt company, which pushed Kewpie shooters to take more shots from the arc.
Elfrink led all Kewpie scoring with 11 points, hitting one 3-pointer and converting two of her four free-throw attempts.
“(Elfrink) is a girl who can play one through five positions, as her versatility allows her to drive, shoot the ball, all that good stuff,” Scott said. “Her size makes her difficult to be guarded and definitely opens up things for other people.”
Hickman returns to the court Monday with the start of the Southern Boone Tournament, as Scott hopes to instill a better sense of execution and poised play in practice.
“Probably execution, that’s my biggest thing,” Scott said. “As a coach, that frustrates me. I told our girls we have the pieces to be successful. Each one of them brings something special.”