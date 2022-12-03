Hickman girls basketball beat Eureka 66-52 in the Troy Buchanan Pepsi-Cola Invitational final Saturday in Troy.

Ella Rogers and Ashtyn Klusmeyer earned all-tournament recognition, with Rogers taking home the tournament's Most Valuable Player award.

  Editor/reporter for the Missourian sports desk. Reach me at langsconor@gmail.com or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

