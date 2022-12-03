Hickman girls basketball beat Eureka 66-52 in the Troy Buchanan Pepsi-Cola Invitational final Saturday in Troy.
Ella Rogers and Ashtyn Klusmeyer earned all-tournament recognition, with Rogers taking home the tournament's Most Valuable Player award.
The Kewpies move to 3-0 on the season. Hickman will next play Smith-Cotton at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Sedalia.
Rock Bridge boys basketball narrowly beat Jefferson City in the third-place game of the Phog Allen Classic on Saturday, 63-61. The Bruins move to 3-1 in the early season.
Rock Bridge's Brady Bowers made all-tournament honors.
The Bruins will take the court again in the Edwardsville Shootout next Saturday in Belleville, Illinois.
Tolton boys basketball lost 57-49 to iSchool Virtual Academy of Texas at the Darius Miles Classic in Cahokia, Illinois. The Trailblazers fall to 2-1 on the season.
James Lee led Tolton with 18 points, while teammate Exavier Wilson added 14.
The Trailblazers will next play in their home opener against Fatima at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Tolton.
Battle girls basketball beat Blue Springs South 54-44 in the Sophie Cunningham Classic. The Spartans move to 2-1.
Tayla Robinson led Battle with 19 points, being awarded the game's Most Valuable Player. Teammates Aliyah Miller and Nautica Washington added 16 and eight points, respectively.
The Spartans will next take the court against crosstown rival Rock Bridge at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home.
Rock Bridge and Battle boys wrestling competed in the Fort Zumwalt North Tournament in O'Fallon. The Bruins placed 10th overall while the Spartans got 18th.
Rock Bridge wrestlers Carter McAllister (150-pound class) and Tyler Abell (157-pound class) highlighted the Bruins wrestlers with first-place finishes, while Battle's Austen Wetzel got second in the 190-pound class.
Rock Bridge will next compete in a quad match against Hallsville, Capital City and Fatima at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Columbia, while Battle will wrestle Smith-Cotton at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a dual match in. Sedalia.
Hickman boys wrestling placed fifth overall at the Francis Howell North Varsity Tournament, with 163 total points.
Andrew Wiesner (106), Hank Benter (113), Jacob Huggans (120) and Hayden Benter (138) all won their respective weight classes.
The Kewpies will next wrestle Capital City in a dual match at 6 p.m. Thursday in Jefferson City.
