Hickman girls basketball beat St. Elizabeth 53-39 in a Southern Boone Classic Pool A matchup Wednesday in Ashland.
The Kewpies advanced to the tournament championship, which will take place Saturday.
The Hornets got off to a hot start, going on a 6-0 run to begin the game. After making some defensive scheme changes, the Kewpies went on a 5-0 run, which was interrupted by a Hornets basket before Hickman went on a 9-0 run.
”Starting off, we had a lack of sense of urgency,” Kewpies coach Morgan Scott said. “Credit to them, they knocked down some big shots. For us, it was talking about having a sense of urgency on our switches and having a hand in their shooting pocket.”
Hickman responded well to its coach’s message, as it took over the game defensively and built a 30-20 lead at the half. The second half was more of the same for the Kewpies. Junior forward Ashtyn Klusmeyer made two 3-pointers and added other timely baskets.
Hickman, the winner of Pool A, faces the winner of Pool B in the Southern Boone Classic title game at 2 p.m. Saturday in Ashland.
