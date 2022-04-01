Hickman girls soccer lost its game to Hannibal 2-0.

The Kewpies' next game is at 6:45 p.m. against Camdenton in Columbia.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Missouri soccer and men's basketball beat writer, Fall 2021. Reach me at anthony.kristensen17@gmail.com, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you