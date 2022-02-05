Hickman girls swimming took first place in the Last-Chance Meet on Saturday at home. The Kewpies posted 110 points in the pool. Tolton wasn’t too far behind with 96, taking second.
Hickman sophomore Macey Hansen led the way, contributing to four top-three finishes.
Coach Taylor Birsa mentioned that something has clicked for Hansen at the high school level, furthering her weekly success.
“(Hansen) has been rocking it this year,” Birsa said. “Something’s been clicking with her, and it’s just fantastic. She moved back into town before her freshman year, and it has been great for her for to be back in Columbia. I’m excited to see what’s going to happen at state for her.”
Adelaide Reaser was also among the notable Hickman swimmers, finishing first in the 100-yard breaststroke and the 200 freestyle. Reaser is also a member of the 200 medley relay alongside Hansen, which took first place at the meet.
Seniors were honored before the meet, which caused a whirlwind of emotion for Birsa.
“I mean, we have some really good seniors and especially some seniors in this group that have joined our program late,” Birsa said. “And so to see the strides that they have made has been incredible, whether that’s two years they’ve been swimming or all four years or anything along those lines.”
Columbia swimming has its eyes on the state meet, which runs Feb. 17-18.
With less than two weeks to prepare, Birsa is hoping to schedule another Last-Chance Meet to boost the relay teams’ seed times, as a few are on the cusp of making the cut.
“A lot of schools are having conferences right now, and today’s the last day of conference finals for those schools, so then the rankings are going to change again,” Birsa said. “And so it’s a big guessing game. We have a couple days next week where we have an opportunity to go to a Last-Chance Meet before all of the times are final, and then we head to state. We just basically see who gets to make it to state, and it’s a lot of craziness coming up.”