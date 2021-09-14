Hickman dominated play on the court Tuesday afternoon against Battle.
The Kewpies took every match en route to winning 6-0. There were only two doubles matches as opposed to the usual three, and only five singles matches instead of the normal six due to Battle only having five players available to compete.
Emma Cortalezzi and Ada Kirkpatrick defeated Lilly Bennett and Hope Wolfmeier by a score of 8-3 in their doubles match. Christine Weru and Jessica Xie defeated Miriam Tramel and Jenna Perkey also by a score of 8-3.
The Kewpies won every singles match handily. The closest match came between Hickman’s No. 1 Emma Cortalezzi and Battle’s No. 1 Lilly Bennett. Bennett kept every game close but Cortalezzi won 8-4. No other singles matches were closer than 8-1.
Hickman secured a much needed win to begin what will be a busy week. The Kewpies have two more dual matches, one against Smith-Cotton on Wednesday and the other against Capital City on Thursday, as well as playing in the Columbia Tournament on Friday. The tournament will be hosted by perennial state power Rock Bridge at Bethel Park.