Morgan Scott is heading into her second season as the coach of the Hickman girls basketball team. In order to get ready for the regular season, she and her team will host Harrisburg, Camdenton and STEAM Academy at 10 a.m. Saturday in a jamboree.
There will be many areas that need work coming off a losing season, but for this jamboree, Scott has one clear priority.
"Just to be disciplined," Scott said. "If we are going to run something we need to run it the right way. If we are going to be strong with the ball we need to do that."
In lieu of playing full games, the teams will play six six-minute quarters in what will be their last chance to play against other schools before the regular season. Hickman's season opener will be at home Nov. 23 against William Chrisman.
The Kewpies are coming off a losing season in which they managed to win a game in the Class 6 District 8 tournament. They will find out what areas of their game still need work this weekend during the jamboree.