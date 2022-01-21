Hickman girls wrestling finished seventh out of thirteen schools that took part in the Hickman Girls Varsity Tournament on Friday.
The Kewpies' Danya Kassem finished third in the 135-pound weight class which was the highest finish for the school in the tournament. After winning her third-place match against Northwest’s Katlyn Dorenkamp, Kassem walked over to a table beside the mat and collapsed from exhaustion onto it as her teammates and coaches spoke with her about her performance.
Between her bated breaths, she talked about how much energy she put into that match.
“I put in a lot of effort, and definitely gave it my all," Kassem said. There were a couple points in the match where I thought I couldn’t do it anymore.”
Hickman also had fourth, sixth and seventh-ranked finishes from its other wrestlers.
Kira Nichols finished fourth in the 141-pound class after winning her first two matches of the tournament.
Addison Throckmorton had some trouble in the beginning, losing her first three matches before finishing strong to beat Northwest’s Brenn Huncovsky, placing seventh in the 125-pound weight class.
Paige Shaon finished sixth in the 149-pound weight class. She went 1-4 in the tournament, picking up a win against Blue Springs South’s Kadence Burnside. She finished her night losing due to injury to Northwest’s Taylor Accardi.