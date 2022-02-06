Hickman girls wrestling finished 32nd with 25 points in the Class 1 District 2 Tournament in Wentzville on Sunday.
The Kewpies had two wrestlers compete Sunday with junior Maria Porting-Jackson and senior Danya Kassem competing in their respective weight classes. Porting-Jackson opened Day 2 of the meet with a 5-1 victory over Washington's Nina Zimmermann. She continued her day into the semifinal, taking on Katherine Bowen of Mexico. Porting-Jackson dropped her final match 5-0 to Bowen, the same wrestler who beat her in her first match of the tournament.
"One win short but an amazing season," Hickman coach Dan Pieper said via Twitter. "Great job MJP proud of your effort and tenacity."
Kassem lost her final match of her high school career to Skyla Schroeder of Fatima 6-0. The senior received praise from Pieper on her hard-fought end to her season.
"Proud of how hard this young lady worked and became a leader in the room," Pieper said via Twitter. "Great weekend and career."
Hickman girls wrestling's season comes to an end, as the boys take part in the Class 4 District 2 Tournament in St. Peters starting Friday.
Battle girls wrestling competes in Wentzville
Battle girls wrestling took part in the Class 1 District 2 Tournament in Wentzville this weekend.
Keziah Segovia placed third overall, qualifying for the state competition. Collectively, Battle earned 25th overall with 39 team points.
Rock Bridge girls hoops takes third in tournament
Rock Bridge girls basketball defeated Cardinal Ritter 59-46 in the third place game of the Webster Groves Winter Tournament on Sunday.
Averi Kroenke and Mảri Miller were named to the All-Tournament team.
Rock Bridge (13-1) will next play 6 p.m. Tuesday against Jefferson City on the road.