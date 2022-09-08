Hickman football‘s season has not started out the way it hoped to, as it fell to Central Missouri Activities Conference foe Helias 41-0 in Week 2.
Offense has been the biggest problem for the Kewpies (0-2) so far this season. Hickman has yet to score any points as lack of execution and penalties continue to prove problematic, according to coach Cedric Alvis.
“Our offensive struggles have been both physical and mental,” Alvis said. “Our physical errors are not being able to execute and move the ball down the field. Our mental errors are that we have been committing too many penalties such as false starts, which have hurt us.”
When it comes to making adjustments, Alvis and his staff want to find a way to move the ball quicker and get more players involved. The Kewpies’ offense has shown signs of potential by throwing screen passes to wide receiver Zach Wright and running the ball with running back Tionne Milo.
“We need to find ways to get guys the ball quicker,” Alvis said. “Some receivers have not gotten the opportunity yet, so we need to open up space and spread the ball around.”
Getting on track will be no easy task for Hickman as it travels to Jefferson City to take on another CMAC foe in Capital City. The Cavaliers are coming off a 41-32 victory over Battle on the road in Week 2 to give them their first 2-0 start in school history.
Capital City’s offense is off to a strong start to the season, combining for 65 points in its first two games. The Cavaliers offense consists of talented players such as senior running back Hurley Jacobs, who ran for 197 yards and a touchdown in their season opening victory against Warrensburg and running back Jaylon Thomas, who ran for a 66-yard touchdown against Battle.
Capital City ran for 361 yards in its victory against Battle last Friday.
“Playing against their offense is like running into a brick wall,” Alvis said. “They are old school and everyone plays their part, so we have to make sure that we are playing our parts.”
Capital City plays with confidence and that is something that Alvis and his staff noticed right away when watching film. In order for the Kewpies to come out with a win Friday night, everyone needs to play their part, Alvis said.
“They play with a lot of confidence and confidence breeds success,” Alvis said. “They’ve improved so much since last season and even in the beginning of this season. They’re resilient and they’re able to handle adversity so we need to make sure everyone plays their part.”