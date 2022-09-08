Kewpie Jacob Wieberg crouches down (copy)

Hickman's Jacob Wieberg crouches down on the field Aug. 26 at Robert M. LeMone Field in Columbia. Hickman is looking to get its first win of the season when it faces Capital City on Friday.

 Kate Cassady/Missourian

Hickman football‘s season has not started out the way it hoped to, as it fell to Central Missouri Activities Conference foe Helias 41-0 in Week 2.

Offense has been the biggest problem for the Kewpies (0-2) so far this season. Hickman has yet to score any points as lack of execution and penalties continue to prove problematic, according to coach Cedric Alvis.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you