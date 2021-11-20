After a season filled with off-the-court challenges in the midst of a pandemic, Hickman boys basketball coach Cray Logan is happy to be working with his team again in a more normal offseason.
"Extremely thankful to be able to do this," Logan said. "There are still some things in the way, but we are thankful for the amount of time and the opportunity."
With the extra time, the Kewpies are making sure they can improve on a season that saw them lose 61-59 in the first round of the Class 6 District 8 Tournament to crosstown rival Rock Bridge . Losing close games was a problem for Hickman last year with half of its losses coming by single digits.
"It comes down to the end," Logan said. "Myself making sure I have these guys in the right situation to win games. I'll take responsibility for that. I (have) been taking a lot of time in the postseason and offseason to put in the work to make sure I'm prepared mentally for whatever comes. As for the talent we have here, there is no doubt we should be winning a lot more games."
Speaking of talent, some players have impressed Logan so far throughout the practices leading up to the season.
"One of our biggest leaders is Henry Wilson," Logan said. "We got some others, Cory Chostner, Isaiah Bonaparte, I could go down the list. These guys are tremendous athletes that work hard every day. They're tremendous leaders not just by what they do on the court but by how much they talk, how much they lead vocally. It is really fun to watch them play."
The Kewpies' offensive game plan is to get out and run.
"We definitely play with a lot of speed," Logan said. "Our decision making (is) based off our structure, we allow our guys to play. They do a great job reading the defense."
Hickman hopes this get-out-and-go style will help it improve from last year. The Kewpies suffered a late-season losing streak that ended their season against the Bruins. Hickman only managed to win two of its final seven games.