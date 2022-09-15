Hickman’s season is still off to a tough start, as it fell to Central Missouri Athletics Conference foe Capital City 35-26 in Week 3.
Although they were not able to come away with a win last Friday, the Kewpies (0-3) saw improvement on offense. Sophomore quarterback Carter Holliday threw four touchdown passes, including three to senior Cole Harrell. Two of Hickman’s touchdowns came within three minutes of each other in the final minutes of the game.
“We just have to continue and build off this performance,” Hickman coach Cedric Alvis said. “Holliday is very focused and wants to improve, and we have some hungry wide receivers that want to get better. We also need to continue to improve the running game as it opens up room for the passing game.”
Turnovers and penalties remain issues for Hickman. The Kewpies committed multiple turnovers and penalties last Friday, one of which was a fumble by Holliday to shift momentum in favor of Capital City in the beginning of the game. A couple holding penalties also took away big plays for Hickman.
“The biggest problem for us is discipline,” Alvis said. “Sometimes they are just being aggressive and trying to make the right play, but they need to know when to stop. We also should have scored two more touchdowns last Friday, so we just have to be smart with the ball and make the right decisions.”
Hickman’s defense will have its hands full Friday as it faces a talented Battle (0-3) offense led by senior quarterback Justin Goolsby and senior running back Rickie Dunn.
The Spartans offense has been explosive this season. The duo of Goolsby and Dunn reached the 200-yard mark on the ground in Battle’s Week 2 loss to Capital City, and the Spartans have been averaging 28.7 points per game. The Kewpies defense is going to have to limit big plays if it wants to contain Battle, Alvis said.
“They are extremely physical and talented,” Alvis said. “They’ve been putting up a lot of points, so I don’t know if we can stop them, but we need to limit big plays.”
The Spartans’ athleticism and discipline is what stands out to Alvis and his staff the most.
If Hickman wants to come out with a victory Friday, it has to remain disciplined throughout the entire game, according to Alvis.
“They’re athletic and disciplined,” he said. “We need to be discipline and remain locked in at all times.”