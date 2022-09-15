Brady Wilburn and Sergio Lopez Jr. of Hickman, take down a Helias Crusader (copy)

Hickman junior Brady Wilburn and sophomore Sergio Lopez Jr. take down a Helias player as he crosses into the end zone on Sept. 2 at Alumni Stadium in Columbia. The Kewpies host Battle on Friday.

 Clayton Steward/Missourian

Hickman’s season is still off to a tough start, as it fell to Central Missouri Athletics Conference foe Capital City 35-26 in Week 3.

Although they were not able to come away with a win last Friday, the Kewpies (0-3) saw improvement on offense. Sophomore quarterback Carter Holliday threw four touchdown passes, including three to senior Cole Harrell. Two of Hickman’s touchdowns came within three minutes of each other in the final minutes of the game.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you