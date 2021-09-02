Hickman is coming off a 45-0 loss, but you wouldn’t have known if you went to the Kewpies’ practice Wednesday. Going into the drills, the team was full of energy and life.
“That is just something we have been working on this whole entire offseason,” coach Cedric Alvis said. “Understanding that, yeah, we lost, but there is still some benefits in there. There is value after a loss understanding that if we can fix it up things can be different.”
One of the things the Kewpies are going to need to fix up if they want to come out on top this weekend against Helias is doing the small things.
“A lot of the things that we struggled with can be summed up with finish,” Alvis said. “Whether that is finishing the block, finishing the catch, finishing the tackle, just finishing the play.”
In its last game, Hickman went into the half down 38-0. The Kewpies played improved ball after halftime, but they were unable to mount a comeback. Being ready to play straight out of the gate has been a focal point of this week in practice.
“It is tough to play ball when you dig yourself a hole,” Alvis said.
In what has been a good week of practice, Alvis said there have been some standout players.
Jaiden Tandy has been “flying around” in the secondary, and Keith Kelley ”is playing lights out right now,” Alvis said. On offense, senior quarterback Colbin Clark and senior wide receiver George Nickolaus have had great weeks of practice that make Alvis “excited to see what is going to happen on Friday.”
Helias is coming off a 54-20 loss to Hannibal last weekend. This will be the first Central Missouri Athletic Conference game for both teams.
These two teams met last year, with the Crusaders winning 68-18. This season’s game will be at 7 p.m. at Ray Hentges Stadium in Jefferson City.