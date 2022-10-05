Last Friday, Hickman fell to longtime rival Jefferson City.
The biggest issue for the Kewpies was that their defense wasn’t able to stop the run and missed too many tackles, according to Hickman coach Cedric Alvis.
“We couldn’t stop the run,” Alvis said. “Our defense didn’t do a good job tackling and our offense lost momentum early.”
After six weeks, Alvis wants to make sure that his team understands both the positives and negatives of their play when preparing for Grain Valley on Friday in Grain Valley.
”The positive is that we have been through a lot together,” Alvis said. “The negative is that we still struggle doing the little things.”
Hickman (1-5, 1-4 Central Missouri Activities Conference) will have its hands full defensively, facing a talented offense led by dual-threat quarterback Caleb Larson. Larson recorded a go-ahead touchdown and 173 rushing yards in Grain Valley’s Week 5 victory over Blue Springs South.
“We’ve seen dynamic quarterbacks like Larson already, so hopefully we are better prepared,” Alvis said. “We need to be able to tackle because that’s been our biggest issue defensively.”
The Eagles (4-2, 1-1 Suburban District) have also been very strong defensively, notching couple interceptions and a fumble against Blue Springs South. Grain Valley is coming off a shutout win against Belton.
“They are very good defensively so it’s going to be tough,” Alvis said. “We need to communicate with each other and win the one-on-one matchups.”
Grain Valley’s discipline is what stands out the most to Alvis and his staff. He added that Hickman needs to make sure that it is disciplined if it wants to come away with a victory on Friday.
”They are very well-coached and they don’t beat themselves, so we have to make sure that we don’t beat ourselves either,” Alvis said.
