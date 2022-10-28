Two weeks ago, Hickman lost to Rock Bridge in the annual Providence Bowl matchup 49-0.
On Friday, the Kewpies will have another chance against the Bruins in the opening round of MHSSAA Class 6 District 2 play.
Rock Bridge (7-2, 6-0 Central Missouri Activities Conference) is coming off a 59-21 loss to Francis Howell in its regular-season finale, which caused them to fall to the No. 2 seed in the district.
Hickman is coming off a thrilling 22-20 victory over Belleville West on the road, which was led by junior Lucas Murray, who filled in at quarterback, replacing sophomore Carter Holliday, who was out with an injury and will remain out heading into the postseason. Murray will be the starting quarterback Friday.
The Kewpies will look to build off last week’s win as they enter the playoffs, Hickman coach Cedric Alvis noted.
“I hope last week’s victory boosted our confidence for this week,” Alvis said. “Things have been looking more lively at practice lately so that’s a good sign.”
Hickman (2-7, 1-5) is the underdog going into Friday’s matchup, but being so does not faze the Kewpies’ coach, who looks at it as familiar territory.
“We’re used to it by now,” Alvis said. “We’ve been underdogs for pretty much every game of the season, so it’s just a matter of if we believe that we can win.”
Despite the score in the last meeting between the two programs, Hickman held its own in the first quarter, limiting the deficit to one score.
But the Kewpies fumbled the ball early in the second quarter while they were in Bruins territory and were never able to recover.
“We have to make more plays,” Alvis said. “We were able to make plays in the beginning of our last matchup with them, but we couldn’t get things going for the rest of the game. We have to do our jobs and make the right plays.”
If Hickman is to go on and defeat Rock Bridge on Friday, the Kewpies are going to have to make several adjustments to their performance from Oct. 14.
And that isn’t limited to just one side of the ball.
“Offensively, we have to protect the football and block up front more,” Alvis said. “Defensively, we have to attack and be able to make more tackles. We missed too many tackles and we weren’t aggressive enough in our last meeting.”
Alvis and his staff want the Kewpies to have faith heading into Friday’s matchup. To achieve that, the coach has been emphasizing the importance of not doing the same thing twice.
“We have a lot of smart kids on the team,” Alvis said. “I used the analogy of, ‘What would they do if they took the same test two weeks later?’ We have to apply that on the field if we want a chance to win this game.”
