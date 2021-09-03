It was another night of sloppy football as Hickman football lost to Helias 41-6 .
Turnovers were the story of the game for the Kewpies (0-2), as quarterback Colbin Clark threw three interceptions, one being returned for a touchdown.
"We just gotta focus," coach Cedric Alvis said. "Like I (said) last week, it is a physical error. We gotta focus more so it don't happen."
The other big issue for the Kewpies was the lack of rushing defense. The Crusaders (1-1) scored five rushing touchdowns.
"Not being able to fill our gaps is a problem," Alvis said. "Same assignment as last week, short field. We gotta do a better job of keeping the opponent off our side of the 50-yard line."
On the other sideline, coach Chris Hentges liked how his team got off to a hot start on the ground.
"It was our commitment to run the ball," Hentges said. "We worked on it all week long. More up-tempo runs. We were able to have success early, really it was nothing fancy."
It was an improved performance from Helias' loss last week against Hannibal.
"It was an emphasis on being a better rushing team," Hentges said. "Last week, we only rushed for 15 yards, this week it was 242."
Things were not all doom and gloom for Hickman, though. Senior running back Deon Weston put on a great performance running the ball and scoring the Kewpies' lone touchdown.
"Deon is an electric playmaker," Alvis said. "We knew from the beginning of the preseason he had the ability to do that. We gotta do a better job up front giving him holes so he can actually run."
While the run game was a sign of improvement this week, it also highlighted some problems. Blocking was an issue that Alvis highlighted after the game last week, and the problem continued against Helias.
"If there is a defender in the backfield, that is not how the play is supposed to go," Alvis said. "We gotta make a conscious choice to play with more effort and being more physical up front."
So far the lack of success on offense has dragged down Hickman . In two games, it has only one touchdown but has thrown two pick-sixes. The Kewpies defense has had to play in short fields almost every drive as the offense has not been able to consistently move the football down the field.