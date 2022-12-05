Hickman softball has named Whitni Howell as its new head coach according to a news release Monday.
Howell played shortstop for Jefferson City and graduated in 2010. She helped lead the Jays to their first ever state title in 2009, and was four-year varsity letter winner and team captain.
Howell continued her playing career at Columbia College. She was a two-time All-American Midwest Conference selection, four-time academic All-AMC recipient and was named an NAIA Scholar Athlete in all four years of her Columbia career.
Howell comes to Hickman from Capital City where she served as the assistant coach for the last four seasons. She helped start the program in 2019 and was an important piece the team’s success in the ensuing seasons. She helped lead the offensive strategies with focus on the infield, the release said.
“I am humbled and grateful to (Hickman athletic director) Mr. Rubenstein and the Hickman Family by being given the opportunity to be the next Kewpie softball coach,” Howell said in the release. “I hope to be able to continue the tradition of being the premier program in the area that Coach Courtney Haskell and staff built for over 20 years. It is a true honor.”
A team meet and greet with Howell will take place in the Hickman commons on Dec. 19 at 4:15 p.m.