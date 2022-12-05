Hickman softball has named Whitni Howell as its new head coach according to a news release Monday.

Howell played shortstop for Jefferson City and graduated in 2010. She helped lead the Jays to their first ever state title in 2009, and was four-year varsity letter winner and team captain.

