The Central Missouri Activities Circuit announced its All-CMAC selections for boys and girls basketball Tuesday, with Hickman receiving five awards.
For the boys, senior Henry Wilson was named to the first team, and sophomore Isaiah Bonaparte was named to the second team. Coach Cray Logan was also named CMAC coach of the year.
On the girls side, sophomore Ashtyn Klusmeyer was named to the first team, while junior Ella Rogers was named to the second team.
Girls soccer opens season with sweep
Hickman girls soccer opened its season Saturday at Ozark, going undefeated in a doubleheader against Ozark and Waynesville.
The Kewpies took out Ozark in their first contest, before winning in overtime against Waynesville with a goal from sophomore Lucy Elfrink in their second.
The Kewpies face Boonevill at 7 p.m. Tuesday at home.
Track and field's Friday meet canceled
Boys and girls track and field was set to compete in the CoMo vs. KC Battle for the Belt in Blue Springs on Friday, but due to inclement weather, the meet was canceled.
The Kewpies' next meet is at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Fort Zumwalt Invitational in O'Fallon.
Boys tennis eyes season opener
Boys tennis had a slated Purple and Gold scrimmage Friday, which was reported as canceled due to inclement weather. The Kewpies open their regular season April 4 at home against Missouri Military Academy.