Boys and girls track competed Friday in the Fort Zumwalt West Jaguar Invitational, taking second place in the girls’ meet and fourth in the boys’.
In the girls’ 100-meter hurdles, freshman Athena Peterson placed first, while also taking second in the high jump. Senior Emma Kingsley also took a first place finish in pole vault and a third-place leap in the high jump.
Sophomore Hannah Pinkstaff also jumped for awards, placing second in the pole vault. Sophomore Kenedi Canty placed third in discus and shot put, while sophomore Addison Throckmorton rounded out the throwing awards with a first-place heave in javelin.
Senior Ella Leigh secured first in the mile, while the relays accounted for a large majority of the Kewpies’ score with with top-four finishes in the 4x800, 4x200, 4x100 and 4x400.
On the boys’ side, Senior Owen McNally accounted for three top-two finishes, taking first in the high jump and javelin and second in the long jump. Senior Charlie Garino placed first in pole vault with junior Aaron Doyle placing fourth.
Junior Anthony Prach placed third in both discus and shot put with sophomore Sean Keys taking fourth in the 800-meter run. The 4x800 relay took second, as well. In the 3,200, senior Will Cherrington and junior Marshall Reed placed third and fourth, respectively.
Hickman returns to competition 4 p.m. Friday at the Rusty Hodge Invitational.
Bruins secure multiple first-place finishes at McCullough-Douglas Invitational
Rock Bridge track and field put together a successful weekend in Festus, with four finishes atop the podium in the McCullough-Douglas Invitational.
Senior Chris Giles was responsible for half of those first-place finishes with his 11.23-second performance in the 100-yard dash and his 49.30 finish in the 400-yard dash. Ian Kemey and the boys 4x200 relay rounded out the first-place finishers on Saturday.
The girls team had several podium finishes as well. Second-place finishers included Tamyra Nevills with her 10.72-meter shot put finish, Isabelle Dudley with a 1.42-meter high jump and the 4x400 meter relay team.
The Bruins will be back in competition on April 2 at the Holt Meet.
Rock Bridge wins in dramatic fashion
For the second game in a row, Leah Jenne came through with the heroics for Rock Bridge girls soccer in its 3-2 home victory over Lindbergh.
With the score tied 2-2 late in Saturday’s action, Jenne converted a penalty kick to bump the Bruins’ record to 4-1.
Rock Bridge’s next match will take place at 5 p.m. April 4 against Helias.
Kewpies fall to Blue Springs South
Hickman girls soccer fell short against Blue Springs South, losing 2-1.
The Kewpies started off well, scoring a goal on a corner kick within the first two minutes. After that, Blue Springs South controlled the pace of the game. There were heavy winds that may have played a part in the outcome of the game for the Kewpies.
After the Jags tied the game in the 19th minute, the Kewpies allowed a game-winning goal when Gwen Maggard scored with a minute left in the game.
The Kewpies are back in action 7 p.m. Friday against Hannibal.