Rock Bridge and Hickman girls wrestling both competed in the MSHSAA Girls Class 1 District 2 tournament Saturday at North Point High School in Wentzville.
Rock Bridge senior Anna Stephens and sophomores Simone Henry and Socorro Rodriguez advanced out of the first round.
The Bruins finished the tournament’s first day tied for 17th out of 48 total programs with 29 cumulative points.
Stephens (29-5), who was questionable to compete in the tournament due to an AC joint sprain suffered last week, won all three of her matches, including one by fall against Brookfield freshman Mya Sackrey (24-5) in the quarterfinal.
Rodriguez (25-8) also reached the quarterfinal match in her weight class, winning by fall against St. Charles senior Cassidy Head (4-3). Henry (24-8) lost her quarterfinal match but won her consolation match by fall against Troy Buchanan junior Ellyssa Cathcart (23-16).
As for the Kewpies, they were at a significant disadvantage in terms of numbers as only four wrestlers participated in the first day of the tournament. Of those four, senior Danya Kassem and junior Maria Porting-Jackson will continue their run towards the state tournament Sunday, while senior Emma Henley’s and freshman Isabella Simmons’ seasons came to a close.
Simmons was the only Kewpie to not come away with a match win, but coach Dan Pieper was pleased with her performance.
“She wrestled well this weekend,” Pieper said. “Even though she didn’t win a match, she wrestled very well for a first-year wrestler.”
Kassem led the team in points with 11. Jackson followed close behind with seven, and the Kewpies finished day one tied with Marceline for 24th place.
The tournament continues Sunday.
Rock Bridge girls lose first game of season
After a furious fourth-quarter comeback, the Bruins were cut just short of a victory in their tournament semifinal game against Webster Groves, losing 49-45. The defeat is the Bruins’ first of the season.
The hosts of the Webster Groves Winter Tournament managed to hit four key free throws after Tylor McCallister hit a clutch up-and-under layup with less than 30 seconds left.
Rock Bridge trailed 26-22 at halftime, then fell behind by nearly double-digits as their offense managed only three points in the first six minutes of the third quarter.
With only a couple minutes left on the clock, the Bruins hit a pair of 3-pointers to cut the Statesmen’s lead in half. Chipping away at its deficit throughout the entire fourth quarter, Rock Bridge managed to tie the game 39-39 with 2:50 remaining before ultimately losing the game.
The Bruins play in the third-place game at 1 p.m. Sunday at Webster Groves High School.
Hickman’s second half not enough to top Soldan
Hickman boys basketball lost late to Soldan 65-50 at the Mid-Missouri Invitational. The Kewpies kept the contest close until a fourth quarter run from the Tigers ended their trip to Harrisburg with a loss.
At halftime, Hickman was leading 31-29, and junior Jordan Richardson was having a strong performance offensively. The Kewpies’ defensive pressure was also forcing crucial turnovers on the Soldan side.
“(Richardson) did a great job attacking the basket,” Hickman coach Cray Logan said. “He’s been a tremendous help for us on the defensive end all season.”
Opening the second half, Soldan stormed ahead with 17 points late to take a hefty lead in its comeback victory.
Hickman returns to action at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Jefferson City at home.
Rock Bridge boys basketball bests Ozark
Rock Bridge boys basketball claimed its 12th victory of the season with a 57-43 loss against Ozark in the Helias Central Bank Shootout. The Bruins were coming off of a tough loss at the hands of Jefferson City on Tuesday.
They move on to their next CMAC opponent on Tuesday against Smith-Cotton.