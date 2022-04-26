On his last evening of Hickman tennis on home courts, senior Jack Hamilton left a winner.
The Kewpies beat Capital City 5-4 on Tuesday in their final home meeting of the season behind strong performances in singles matches.
Capital City entered play stealing two of the three doubles games, but the Kewpies’ No. 2 doubles team of Hamilton and junior Judah Robbins-Bernal mopped the Cavaliers, 8-2.
“We’re definitely going to miss him,” coach Jackson Scheiter said of Hamilton. “We’re going to miss the jokes that we get to hear him make with his (doubles) partner, Judah (Robbins-Bernal). I enjoy watching them play doubles together, because they have a good time.
“Losing anybody on the team is hard, because everybody contributes, everybody shows up every day to get better and make their teammates better just by being there.”
In the No. 1 doubles match, junior Josiah Kiley and sophomore Lucas Vessell masterfully worked serves to stay within striking distance but inevitably dropped the set 4-8. Scheiter noted strengths and weaknesses from his first platoon, as the doubles team faced a strong duo of rocket servers from Capital City.
“The biggest thing that they’ve done to improve is that they’re being more aggressive at the net and taking putaway opportunities more often and looking more competent up there,” Scheiter said.
The No. 3 team — freshman Reed Villasana and junior Oliver Will — couldn’t find many breaks, falling 1-8. Villasana also dropped his singles match, but Scheiter continued to note improvements in the newcomer’s game.
“The biggest thing I’ve seen with Reed (Villasana) is he’s gotten a lot more confident as he’s gotten more matches,” Scheiter said. “He’s gotten way better at moving his feet. And that is why he was able to win some matches this year for us that were really unexpected, because he was playing players who had better strokes and really, statistically, were more likely to win.”
In singles play, Kiley secured Hickman’s victory with a third-set tiebreaker over Jonathan Dunville, one-half of Capital City’s No. 1 doubles team that bested Kiley an hour earlier.
Vessell earned a win over Trevor Vogt in three sets while returning to regular singles play from an ankle injury. The sophomore holds the most singles victories for the Kewpies this season as he continues to contest finishes in doubles matches with his partner, Kiley.
“As the season has progressed, (Vessell’s) shot tolerance to his willingness to stay on long rallies has gone up,” Scheiter said. “His ability to finish points has improved and therefore his confidence has gone up. He’s really developing as a player. It’s fun to see.”
Hamilton dropped his singles match in three sets, losing 10-8 in the tie-breaker. His doubles partner — Robbins-Bernal — swept Ethan McNutt 6-4, 6-0. Of other winners, Will defeated Rahi Patel in two sets with a tie-breaker in the second.
Hickman travels to Hannibal and Smith-Cotton over the next week to close out the regular season before the start of Team Districts on May 9.