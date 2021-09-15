In a back-and-forth battle, Hickman boys soccer found a way to push past Smith-Cotton in a 4-3 victory. After an early score in the first half by senior Luke Telle, it seemed the Kewpies were in prime position to cruise to another victory.
But following two quick scores by the Tigers midway through the first half, Hickman found itself down 2-1. It was relatively uncharted territory for the group this season.
“We haven’t been down like this before, it’s a feeling we haven’t been used to,” senior Mohamed Lehmedi said.
“We came in with an ego tonight,” Hickman coach Wil Ross said. “We’ve been looking good and winning a lot. And I think after that first goal guys started thinking, ‘Oh we’ve got this already’. Our energy was low, we have to do a better job to show up and play.”
Coming out of the half, it appeared a switch had been flipped. Seniors Ilhan Dervisevic and Telle, for the second time Wednesday, both found the back of the net within the first 10 minutes of the second half, showing a real change in momentum.
Junior Cash Schopflin would find the Kewpies’ fourth goal with 25 minutes left.
“We came into it very cocky, and it took a while for us to bring ourselves back in,” Telle said. “We just had to get focused and energize. Once the half started all we wanted was to get the ball and score.”
When asked what was discussed at the half, Ross was honest with how his players stayed motivated.
“I didn’t give them my normal long spiel, I let them talk to each other and get themselves motivated,” Ross said. “I don’t know what they said to each other. Whatever they said it worked well. I don’t care what it takes, just turn things around.”
The senior-heavy squad found what it had been missing in the first half.
“We just talked about playing with more confidence, how we’re more skilled” Lehmedi said. “We needed to stay disciplined and play with 100% confidence in ourselves, and just like that the goals started coming.”
The Kewpies (7-1) hold a strong position in their conference. With Tuesday’s match at Rock Bridge (4-2), Telle understands the significance of his team’s win against Smith-Cotton.
“We’re in a good spot,” Telle said. “If we weren’t humbled tonight, we would’ve went into the Rock Bridge game very cocky. Now, we know that we have to stay focused and always treat our opponent like they’re the best.”
Telle also shared his excitement for the Bruins vs. Kewpies match.
“There’s always a lot of talk about it,” he said. “There’s going to be a lot of Hickman and Rock Bridge students. It’s a game we all look forward to.”