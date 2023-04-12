Hickman held its signing day today, an event that has grown over the last few years. Student athletes had the opportunity to sign their national letters of intent in front of friends, family and coaches. Eleven athletes were celebrated at the event.
Hickman girls soccer player Clara McCracken signed to continue her career at Central Methodist University.
Hickman cross country and track athlete Marshall Reed plans to compete at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
Hickman baseball had six athletes sign letters.
Josh McClintock and Cory Chostner will both be attending East Central College. Eli Cornish committed to Columbia College, Braden Hemmer signed to play at Jefferson College, Reiss Beahan will continue his play at Moberly Area Community College and Zach Bates signed for Iowa Central Community College.