Hickman played in its first match of the Hannibal Tournament on Friday, starting off with a dominating 6-0 performance over Maplewood-Richmond Heights.
"We scored five of our goals in the first 20 minutes," Hickman coach Wil Ross said. "The goal is to win the tournament, that's always the goal. And no matter the school, I want us to continue to play good soccer."
In a tournament predominantly made up of Class 2 and 3 schools, Hickman is usually seen as the favorite considering they're in Class 4.
Ross tries to create unique challenges for his squad, such as not spending the night in Hannibal, having his players take the bus back to Columbia late at night and getting them to drive back to the tournament early the next morning.
"I try to make it as challenging as possible for these guys, try to get creative and throw in a wrench," Ross said. "I want them used to facing things we can't control early, so when we get to bigger games, we are use to inconveniences."
Going forward in the tournament, Ross hopes to take the opportunity to strengthen his younger players skills and create new methods to attack the goal moving forward in the season.
"It's a good opportunity to work on diversification and creativity on offense," he said. "Games like these give confidence to the younger guys and experience. We expect the under class-men to 'carry the Mantle' set by these seniors."