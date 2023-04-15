Hickman baseball started its Saturday bright and early with a 4-0 win over 2021 MSSHAA Class 5 champion Willard.
Pitching was a bright spot for the Kewpies with sophomore Tanner Graham allowing four hits and recording eight strikeouts in the shutout.
The Kewpies' luck wouldn't last, however, as they lost 12-9 against Christian Brothers College later that day in a windy, rainy, high-offense game.
Hickman started off the first inning strong with two home runs by seniors Braden Hemmer and Cory Chostner. However, the Cadets would tack on five more runs over the next two innings.
At the end of the third, the scoreboard was locked in a 7-7 tie. As the rain moved in, the Cadets added another five runs. The Kewpies only managed to add another two to finish out the game.
"Most importantly, after losing the first two games of the tournament, we could've folded. It was look in the mirror time and I love what I saw from the boys. I know we got better," Coach Isaiah Cummings said.
Hickman returns to action at home against Gateway Legacy at 4 p.m. Wednesday.