Fifth-seeded Hickman baseball lost 6-2 to No. 4 Grain Valley in the MSHSAA Class 6 District 5 quarterfinals on Tuesday in Blue Springs, ending the Kewpies’ season.
Hickman senior Braden Hemmer began the scoring with a solo home run in the top of the second. The Kewpies added another run in the inning with an RBI single to take a 2-0 lead.
But the Eagles (18-13) wasted little time, answering with two runs in the bottom of the second to tie the game.
Grain Valley’s offense wasn’t done there.
After getting two men on in the bottom of the fifth, the Eagles plated two runs on a Hickman throwing error on a bunt.
Grain Valley took a 6-2 lead with two RBI singles in the sixth.
“No matter what happened, I thought we were playing the right baseball at the right time, and for five innings it felt like a continuation of that, then it got away,” Hickman coach Isaiah Cummings said. “(You) have to tip your hat.”
Hickman (21-11) had found its groove as of late, winning 10 of 12 games to close out the regular season.
The Kewpies will have to replace seven seniors from this year’s team, including the first five batters in their lineup, but it’s a job that Cummings feels they are capable of doing.
“We have talent, but they have to work hard,” he said. “We have to come together as a group. It’s a lot of shoes to fill; we have the ability and the skill.”
Rock Bridge advances to district semifinals
Second-seeded Rock Bridge baseball defeated seventh-seeded Fort Osage 10-0 in the Class 6 District 5 quarterfinals in Blue Springs.
The Bruins advance to face No. 3 Blue Springs in the district semifinals at 4 p.m. Thursday in Blue Springs. The Wildcats beat William Chrisman 10-0 on Wednesday.