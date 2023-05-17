Fifth-seeded Hickman baseball lost 6-2 to No. 4 Grain Valley in the MSHSAA Class 6 District 5 quarterfinals on Tuesday in Blue Springs, ending the Kewpies’ season.

Hickman senior Braden Hemmer began the scoring with a solo home run in the top of the second. The Kewpies added another run in the inning with an RBI single to take a 2-0 lead.