Hickman stuns Battle with late-game comeback

Battle boys basketball had every opportunity to win when it took on Hickman Friday night.

Instead, despite missed free throws from the Kewpies, the Spartans failed to box out for rebounds on missed shots. They couldn't convert rebound and shot opportunities in the final minutes, handing the Kewpies a 64-61 win. 

Hickman’s Brock Camp (24) and Battle’s Ethan Wiley (32) reach for a rebound

Hickman’s Brock Camp (24) and Battle’s Ethan Wiley (32) reach for a rebound on Friday at Battle High School in Columbia. Camp is a sophomore.
Hickman students cheer for their varsity basketball team

Hickman students cheer for their varsity basketball team during a game against Battle on Friday at Battle High School in Columbia. Hickman students chanted throughout the game in support of their team.
Hickman’s Jordan Richardson (4) shoots the basketball over Battle’s Vernell Holt Jr (1)

Hickman’s Jordan Richardson (4) shoots the basketball over Battle’s Vernell Holt Jr. (1) on Friday at Battle High School in Columbia. Richardson is a senior.
Battle’s Zander Stephens (13) shoots the basketball over Hickman’s Brock Camp (24)

Battle’s Zander Stephens (13) shoots the basketball over Hickman’s Brock Camp (24) on Friday at Battle High School in Columbia. Hickman defeated Battle, 64-61.
Battle’s Vernell Holt Jr (1) dribbles the ball through Hickman defenders

Battle’s Vernell Holt Jr. (1) dribbles the ball through Hickman defenders on Friday at Battle High School in Columbia. Holt is a sophomore. 
  • Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach the sports desk by emailing sports@columbiamissourian.com.

