Following a win in the Southern Boone Tournament last Wednesday, Hickman girls basketball suffered a 50-45 loss to Westminster Christian in St. Louis on Wednesday, its first loss since Jan. 27.
The contest was added to the schedule following cancellations due to COVID-19 and inclement weather.
Hickman is back in action Friday at Owensville. The Kewpies now sit at 15-5 and are No. 9 in the latest MBCA Class 6 Poll.
Hickman football announces its offensive staff
Hickman announced its offensive staff for the 2022 football season. The Kewpies are led by coach Cedric Alvis, who enters his fifth season in the position.
Roderick Williams will be the offensive coordinator, assistant head coach and running backs coach. In the air attack, Mike Crane will coach quarterbacks, while wide receivers coach Mike Hinton is the passing coordinator as well as the junior varsity offensive coordinator.
“It is real cohesive,” Alvis said regarding his coaching staff. “I’ve known (Williams) since I was like eight, his dad was my preacher growing up. So it’s like family. Coach Williams has a vision and what they’ve been able to build over the past couple years has been awesome. I’m excited.”
Among other offensive positions, Jeffro Jefferson will be an offensive analyst, Craig Seymour will head the offensive line and Bill Sonnemaker will oversee the tight ends.
Sonnemaker will also be the recruiting and the academic coordinator for 2022.
“Expectation wise just as a coaching staff we have to make things simple,” Alvis said. “We have to schematically look at things. How can we improve to allow our kids to play faster and to play more confident? Looking at some of the things that we lost. We didn’t execute so we have to do a better job again, just making sure that kids can execute on a consistent basis.”
The Kewpies have nine scheduled games for the upcoming season, opening Aug. 8 against North Kansas City. In five years, Alvis has built a culture at Hickman centered around the family his team has built.
“I think it’s getting stronger and stronger each year,” Alvis said regarding the program. “We got a small senior class, but it’s good and bad. The good part about it is that we have five guys that are just dedicated to understand what it takes, what it means where we’ve been and what we need to do to change so we don’t go back. We need to have a culture of acceptance.
“Not only that, but being able to hold kids accountable and being committed. You have guys that have your back. It’s not easy to be committed to that.”