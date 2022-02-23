Hickman could not overcome its early deficit, as Jefferson City trumped the Kewpies 49-37 on senior night.
Hickmancoach Morgan Scott started all five seniors to open the contest, leading to the Kewpies’ first bucket off the right hand of Megan Upham.
“I think it’s something special to let the seniors have their moment,” Scott said. “All those girls are four-year players, so we were going to give them some extra love tonight.”
Following a 9-2 deficit, Scott sent out her normal starting five, but Hickman couldn’t find a rhythm heading into halftime.
Eleven first-half turnovers were halting the Kewpies from keeping the game within one shot.
“There’s a couple that I live with just because we were looking to push, and that’s how we want to play; we want to play fast,” Scott said. “And with the motion offense, you’re gonna have errors and make turnovers, but some of them were just costly errors. They were more us versus what they were doing to us.”
The Kewpies shifted to a zone defense in the second halfand also took more attempts beyond the 3-point line.
“I think they were just beating us off a dribble penetration. That’s kind of been an Achilles heel for us,” Scott said. “And we found that the zone was working. So we stuck with that for a while. And then of course the offensive rebounding started to hurt us in the zone, too. So it was a pick your poison.”
Junior Ella Rogers entered the third quarter with one point before hitting three deep balls in the fourth. She and sophomore Ashtyn Klusmeyer combined for 22 points on the night.
Every shot had the Kewpies biting at the Jays’ heels, but the pace of play never fully flipped in Hickman’s favor.
Hickman will set its sights on the MSHSAA Class 6 District 7 tournament Saturday, as the Kewpies enter play as the No. 4 seed with a 17-6 record.
“I’m just praying they let us practice (Thursday) with the snow day,” Scott said. “That’s what I’m hoping for.”
Hickman honors boys and girls basketball seniors Jeniya Baker, Caitlyn Smith, Sophia Elfrink, Gwen Monnig and Megan Upham were honored from the girls team. Elfrink, the lone regular senior starter, has been an offensive force and a leader for the Kewpies two years.
“(Elfrink) is a big mark, and that’s a kid that’s only in her second year here, I wish she would have had here for two,” Scott said. “But she’s someone who is a servant leader just whether it’s filling up someone’s water bottle or organizing a team event. She’s a voice and also leads by action, so we’re gonna miss her.”
On the boys side, Ben Rumanyika, Vince Leonard, Keshawn Oliver, Henry Wilson and Kaden Lucas, as well as team manager Meagan Moreland were all honored.
“Extremely grateful,” coach Cray Logan said . “I consider this a blessing to even be in this position that God has given me with the opportunity to coach these young men and to lead them and at the same time they’ve taught me so much. You know every single day just watching them put the jersey in a better place reminds me of how thankful I am to be here. That’s the reminder that I get every day, and this is just a special day to recognize them.”
With a young program in front of them, the Kewpies only senior starter, Wilson, left his mark on Logan’s team.
“One that I honestly cannot describe without getting emotional,” Logan said. “(Wilson) is a tremendous, tremendous kid. He’s worked his butt off. He is a tremendous leader. He has learned how to talk to teammates. He’s learned how to coach his teammates. He’s learned how to talk over me in times of frustration; he’s learned to lead whenever I can’t. He’s learned to speak up in drills whenever he needs to describe something that he needs his teammates to do. There’s countless ways that he has become a leader, and I’m so thankful that he’s ever graced our presence.”
One of Wilson’s favorite memories from Hickman basketball was beating Rock Bridge last season, he said, coining the phrase “you just lost to Cray Logan.”
The boys basketball team’s Wednesday game was canceled due to inclement weather. The Kewpies don’t have a scheduled game until the MSHSAA Class 6 District 7 tournament, starting Monday, but are looking for a game Friday.
“We were hoping for an extra game to keep us competitive, keep us sharp,” Logan said. “We’re hunting for one right now to see if we can still pick one up. But honestly, if that doesn’t happen, it’s got to be us getting in here and staying competitive with each other, hold each other accountable, as we’ve talked about many times.”