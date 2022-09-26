Hickman boys’ soccer put five goals past the Trailblazers in the first half en route to an 8-4 win at Tolton.
Hickman senior Leif Kammer netted a hat trick in the victory, a feat he accomplished against the Trailblazers almost one year ago to the day in a 4-0 Hickman win September 27, 2021.
Lance McNally scored two goals, and Archer Fried-Socarides, Manny Kelley and Luis Hernandez all found the net to bring Hickman’s tally to 8.
Steven Becvar, Patrick Yilescas, Ryan Hulett and Luke Knollmeyer all scored for the Trailblazers in the loss.
Tolton travels to Missouri Military Academy for its next match 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Hickman returns to the pitch at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hannibal.
Baumstark dominates in New Bloomfield
Every golfer in the field was playing catch up to Tierney Baumstark at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club on Tuesday. The Rock Bridge senior got off to a flying start shooting 4-under 32 on the front nine thanks to five birdies.
Baumstark slowed down after making the turn, but still managed to shoot 2-under 70 en route to a 4-stroke victory over St. Joseph’s Academy’s KC Lenox. Rylie Andrews, Baumstark’s future teammate at Missouri State, finished third, shooting 3-over 75.
As a team, Rock Bridge shot 105-over 393 and placed third behind St. Joseph’s 32-over 320 and Visitation Academy’s 50-over 338. The other three scoring golfers for the Bruins were Emma Baumstark at 27-over 99, Mackenzie Rogers at 36-over 108 and Hayden Homann’s 44-over 116.
Hickman finished 9th in the team competition posting a score of 143-over 431. Elly Ross led the way for the Kewpies, shooting 25-over 97. Maggie Alexander’s 38-over 110, Sarah Won’s 39-over 111 and Anna Vessell’s 41-over 113 rounded out the Kewpies.
These three teams will all be in action again when they compete in the CMAC conference tournament on Wednesday at Jefferson City Country Club.
Rock Bridge extends win streak
Rock Bridge softball extended its winning streak to 22 games after an 8-1 win over Helias.
The Bruins look to get win number 23 when they take on Blue Springs South at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Rock Bridge.
Battle knocks off Fulton
Coming off of a third place finish at the Megan Gross Invitational, Battle volleyball scored dominant performance at home, taking down Fulton 3-0.
The Spartans took the first two sets 25-18 and completed the sweep with a 25-13 win.
Battle next travels to Capital City for a bout with the Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.