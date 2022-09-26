Hickman boys’ soccer put five goals past the Trailblazers in the first half en route to an 8-4 win at Tolton.

Hickman senior Leif Kammer netted a hat trick in the victory, a feat he accomplished against the Trailblazers almost one year ago to the day in a 4-0 Hickman win September 27, 2021.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment reporter - Summer 2022 studying sports journalism. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you