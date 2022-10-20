Devin Brown, Donivan Taylor and Tionne Milo reach for the ball (copy)

From left, Hickman’s Devin Brown, Donivan Taylor and Tionne Milo reach for the ball Sept. 9 at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. Hickman will travel across the border to Illinois for its final regular-season matchup, against Belleville West. The two teams agreed to a three-year home-and-home series, which started last year.

 Lily Dozier/Missourian

A few years ago, Hickman and Belleville West agreed to a three-year home-and-home series. In the second meeting between the two programs, it is the Kewpies turn to cross the Illinois border to face off against the Maroons.

Because of an officials shortage and the number of games being played in the area, the kickoff time was moved up to 4 p.m Friday instead of the usual 7 p.m. The combination of the change in start time and the distance will have an impact on the Kewpies (1-7), Hickman coach Cedric Alvis said.

