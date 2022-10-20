A few years ago, Hickman and Belleville West agreed to a three-year home-and-home series. In the second meeting between the two programs, it is the Kewpies turn to cross the Illinois border to face off against the Maroons.
Because of an officials shortage and the number of games being played in the area, the kickoff time was moved up to 4 p.m Friday instead of the usual 7 p.m. The combination of the change in start time and the distance will have an impact on the Kewpies (1-7), Hickman coach Cedric Alvis said.
“It’s a 2½-hour drive, so instead of leaving at 1, we are leaving at 10:45,” Alvis said. “Once we get there, we can start to take things by normal.”
Alvis added that the earlier start time will have a much bigger impact than the distance.
“For years, Hickman was an independent school, so historically we traveled around two hours away,” Alvis said. “We already did it once this year, when we played Grain Valley, so the distance itself shouldn’t have much of an impact, but adding the moved-up start time definitely threw us off a little bit.”
It will be a unique day for Hickman. Since the team will also be leaving school before breakfast, the program had to scramble to find a way to feed the players before the game.
“The biggest thing was food,” Alvis said. “Thankfully, some of our coaches are making breakfast and getting snacks and the parents are providing food for us once we get to Illinois.”
The Kewpies look to end their regular season on a high note. The Maroons (0-8) went through a tough Southwestern Conference, where they had to face talented teams such as East St. Louis and Edwardsville.
Hickman will need to do the little things if it wants to come away with a victory Friday, Alvis noted.
“Despite (the Maroons’) record, they still have some talented players who can play,” Alvis said. “Defensively, we have to play smart and fundamentally. And on offense, we have to take care of the ball.”
Coming into Friday’s matchup, The Kewpies are dealing with some injuries. Sophomore quarterback Carter Holliday missed last week’s game against Rock Bridge but appears to be ready to play, Alvis noted. Junior Tionne Milo and sophomore Donivan Taylor are also guys to keep an eye on for Hickman.