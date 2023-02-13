Hickman girls basketball survived third-quarter theatrics to defeat Cardinal Ritter 45-31 on Monday night in Columbia.
Sy’Rae Stemmons opened up the game with a steal that she was able to convert into a layup on the other end, setting the tone defensively for Hickman. Stemmons and the Kewpies (19-4) held the Lions (12-8) scoreless in the first quarter.
“We knew it was going to be a physical game,” Hickman coach Morgan Scott said. “I felt like our girls kept a mentality of playing tough.”
Offensively, Addie Shultz and Ashtyn Klusmeyer ended the night in double figures, including a combined 8-for-8 performance from the charity stripe.
The second quarter brought new challenges for the Lions. Cardinal Ritter committed multiple turnovers as a result of miscommunication.
Despite these mistakes, the Lions found themselves within five points at halftime thanks to production in the paint. Guard Elyssa White and forward Ai’Naya Williams were difficult for the Kewpies to stop.
Coming out of the break, both teams battled with renewed energy. Cardinal Ritter guard Hannah Wallace was on fire in the third, putting up all of the Lions’ 11 points for the quarter. Wallace went on to score 22 points in the contest.
The Kewpies stayed committed under the leadership of Shultz, who scored eight points — including a big 3 — to turn the tides late in the third.
Heading into the final quarter, Hickman knew that it had to adjust its strategy in order to stay in the game.
“We tried to not let (Wallace) catch it at all,” Scott said. “We tried to limit her touches, and make those shots tough shots.”
Hickman held Wallace to three points in the final quarter, and the resulting impact showed. Frustration set back in for the Lions and small miscommunication errors cost them the game.
Meanwhile, Hickman’s teamwork set itself apart. Well-executed plays and good ball motion led to some strong moments for the Kewpies in their final home game of the regular season.
Hickman next travels north to take on Battle at 6 p.m. Friday in Columbia.