Hickman Varsity girls basketball player Lucy Elfrink, left, is defended by Cardinal Ritter player Alan Howard

Hickman girls basketball player Lucy Elfrink, left, is defended by Cardinal Ritter’s Alanah Howard on Monday at Hickman high school in Columbia. The Kewpies defeated the Lions 45-31.

 Christian Wright/Missourian

Hickman girls basketball survived third-quarter theatrics to defeat Cardinal Ritter 45-31 on Monday night in Columbia.

Sy’Rae Stemmons opened up the game with a steal that she was able to convert into a layup on the other end, setting the tone defensively for Hickman. Stemmons and the Kewpies (19-4) held the Lions (12-8) scoreless in the first quarter.

  • Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach the sports desk by emailing sports@columbiamissourian.com.

